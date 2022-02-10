Yogi Adityanath wonders what would happen if UP became Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan responds to the question.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is afraid that if Uttar Pradesh becomes like Kerala, it would have the best education and healthcare facilities, and people will not be murdered in the name of religion and caste, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He tweeted, ‘If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won’t be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That’s what the people of UP would want.’

Yogi Adityanath had stated earlier in the morning in a video message ‘My only worry is that these people are trying to form the government. If you give in to what they’re saying, my five years of work will go to waste and UP will become like Kashmir, Bengal and Kerala. Your vote will be the guarantee for your good life ahead.’ He repeatedly stated that he was not “here to ask for your votes” in his six-minute video addressed to his “voting brothers and sisters” on Twitter, interspersed with a list of his government’s achievements.