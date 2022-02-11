Etihad Airways launches special offer

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has launched a special offer for passengers to celebrate the Valentine’s Day. The Valentine’s Day promotion is valid until February 16, for travel until June 23, 2022.

Etihad Airways, is offering tickets to Istanbul from Dh995 and the Seychelles from Dh2,295. Passengers can book a ticket to Paris for just Dh1,995 in Economy and Dh9,995 in Business. Tickets to Vienna cost Dh1,195.

Earlier, Emirates Airline has announced 25% discount on flight tickets.