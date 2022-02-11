National Recruitment Agency warns of ‘fake websites’ offering govt jobs

National Recruitment Agency, which is mandated to conduct online examinations for government recruitment, has asked people to be wary of fake websites where jobs are offered under the agency’s name.

It has been noticed that some fake advertisements offering jobs through recruitment examinations for or by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) are being posted in websites/YouTube videos on the Internet (for example, the fake website nragovt.online), according to a public notice issued on Tuesday by the NRA.

It is clarified that such websites are completely fake and false. The appropriate action is being taken in this regard, the notice revealed. The NRA has yet to launch its official website, it said. ‘Candidates, applicants, aspirants, and the general public are advised to stay away from these types of fake ads/websites/videos’, the notice said.

The National Recruitment Authority has been tasked with conducting the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in the government sector, for which recruitment is currently carried out by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).