Beware Narendra Modi, I’m son of a tiger and will chase BJP out of power: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) said at a public meeting after the inauguration of the new collectorate building in Jangaon that the PM Modi-led central government had failed to support the state and would be ‘chased out of power.’

‘I am ready to fight. If you say so, I am ready to storm the Delhi fort. Beware Narendra Modi, I am a son of a tiger’ Telangana Rashtra Samithi KCR added. KCR went on to criticise the Union government’s power sector reforms, stating that he would not implement them at all costs. ‘We will not fix motors to agriculture pump sets,’ he said.

KCR had called PM Modi a ‘short-sighted’ prime minister earlier this month when responding to the Union Budget. Furthermore, when Prime Minister Modi came to Hyderabad earlier this month to unveil the Statue of Equality, CM KCR skipped the event.