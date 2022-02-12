CPM state conference to begin on March 1

Of light of a steady decline in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the CPM has decided to hold its state conference in Kochi from March 1, as planned. The decision was taken at the CPM’s state secretariat meeting in response to the state’s relaxation of Covid restrictions. The same was confirmed by CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Last month, the Ernakulam district, which includes Kochi, witnessed the highest no of Corona virus infections raising, concerns about the conference’s viability.

Balakrishnan stated that the public meeting will be held in strict accordance with Kerala government guidelines, which include social distancing and the wearing of masks. He also expressed hope that the party would be granted the same concessions as the Maramon convention and Aluva Sivarathri.