Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away

Rahul Bajaj, an industrialist and former chairman of the Bajaj Group, died on February 12th. He was 83 years old when he died. ‘It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members,’ The Bajaj Group put out a statement.

Rahul Bajaj had pneumonia as well as a heart problem. Dr. Purvez Grant, the managing trustee at Ruby Hall Clinic, said he had been admitted to the hospital for the past month. Rahul Bajaj passed away at 2.30 p.m. today.

Rahul Bajaj, who was born on June 10, 1938, was the chairman of the Bajaj Group for more than 40 years. Rahul Bajaj stepped down as chairman of Bajaj Auto in April of last year and is now Chairman Emeritus of the firm. In 2001, Rahul Bajaj received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour. Bajaj was also a member of the Rajya Sabha.