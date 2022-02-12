Inhaling toxic fumes at scrap factory; 30 women fall ill, 2 critical

Thirty women workers at a factory in Sonipat, Haryana, became ill after inhaling fumes from the melting of copper scrap. On Saturday, an incident occurred at the Hyundai Metal Pvt Ltd factory, which is located on Badshahi Road near Sonipat’s Panchi Gujran village.

Metal was melted in the furnace earlier today. The process involves the use of a high amount of chemicals. When toxic gas began leaking from the furnace during the melting of scrap, the health of several workers deteriorated. Thirty female employees fainted out as a result of inhaling the toxic fumes. Near the scrap melting furnace, all of the female workers were sorting.

All women workers were sorting scrap near the melting furnace and upon falling unconscious they were admitted to the nearby private hospital and are under observation.Two are said to be critical and have been shifted to Khanpur Medical College.