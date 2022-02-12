Motivated remarks on internal issues not welcome; MEA tells other nations on hijab row

In the midst of Karnataka’s hijab controversy, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement addressing foreign countries’ comments on the matter, stating that ‘motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome.’ The matter is being examined by the Karnataka High Court, according to the MEA.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted ‘A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the state of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Honourable High Court of Karnataka. Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome.’

The Hijab row started in late December when a few students started wearing hijab to a government pre-university college in Udupi. Another group of students came in wearing saffron scarves as a protest.