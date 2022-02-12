Operation Parivarthana; Andhra Police destroys cannabis worth Rs 500 crore

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Police destroyed a huge amount of cannabis worth Rs 500 cr in Koduru village near Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district as part of Operation Parivarthana. In the previous one and a half to two years, more than 2 lakh kgs of ganja had been seized at various police stations in North Andhra districts.

In the presence of state police chief D.Gautam Sawang, the drugs were set on fire. The Andhra Pradesh Police Department initiated Operation Parivartan on October 31 of last year, and between November 2021 and February 2022, they deforested 8,500 acres of cannabis plants before harvest season.

A total of 1,363 cases were registered and 1,500 people were arrested as a result of the operation, 562 of which were from other states.