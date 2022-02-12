Woman falls from train while bidding farewell to relative in Thiruvalla, dies

Pathanamthitta: A 32-year-old woman died after falling out from a moving train at the Thiruvalla railway station here on Saturday. The incident occurred at 11am on Saturday when Sabari Express was departing from the Thiruvalla railway station.

Anu Omanakuttan, a native of Chengaroorchira in Kunnamthanam, had boarded the train at Thiruvalla railway station to bid farewell to a relative. The train began moving while she was deboarding the train. Losing balance she slipped and fell under the train.

