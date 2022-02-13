Couples should get COVID test, wear mask during sex: Thai health body in V-Day advisory

Prior to Valentine’s Day, health authorities of Thailand have encouraged couples to get tested for Covid, wear masks, and practise safe sex.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control recommended that couples take a quick antigen Covid-19 test before going on romantic outings. ‘Covid-19 isn’t a sexually transmitted disease’, Bureau of Reproductive Health director Bunyarit Sukrat stated on Friday adding that ‘catching Covid-19 is possible through close-contact breathing and exchanging saliva’.

In August last year, the Department of Health had issued a Covid safe sex warning, which recommended selecting a position that was not ‘face-to-face’ and avoiding the exchange of saliva and other fluids. According to Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Health, the recommendations were made since there were not enough vaccinations available at the time.

He went on to say that since then, with the country’s vaccination effort, the situation has improved and Covid testing should be sufficient for completely immunised persons. According to the outlet, the other advisory is to use the Covid-19 monitoring app to see if the restaurant where they made a reservation is safe.

To prevent the transmission of illness, officials also encouraged individuals going out on Valentine’s Day to wear masks and keep social distance at home, especially among the elderly and those with chronic diseases.