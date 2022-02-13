UP relaxes night curfew timings

The Uttar Pradesh government has now relaxed night curfew timings by an hour due to a decrease in daily Covid-19 cases. According to the state government’s directive, the night curfew will now be in effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day, instead of from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

After the Omicron variant of coronavirus caused a surge in cases across the country, Uttar Pradesh imposed a night curfew. However as the no of active cases decreased the state government decided to shorten the night curfew timing by an hour.

The UP government released revised Covid-19 guidelines on Friday. Schools in the state will reopen for all classes (Nursery to Class 12) tomorrow, according to the new guidelines. Additionally, both private and government offices are allowed to function at full capacity.