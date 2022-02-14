Beachgoers of Northern Carolina being warned of guns washing ashore

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department posted on Facebook on Saturday, Feb. 12, that officers responded to a complaint regarding a deceased individual “who looks to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot that occurred at the shore break” near the Atlantic Street beach access.

According to authorities, the weapon, a “long gun/hunting rifle,” is missing and “most likely washed into the ocean by wave action.”

The person’s automobile also had an empty firearm holster, according to police, and the handgun might have been swept away as well.

“This morning’s tidal activity is moving south,” police said on Feb. 12. “We are asking all beachgoers to keep their eyes open if the weapon(s) washes up on shore. It may be well south of Atlantic Street.” Anyone who finds a gun is asked to phone 911 and have it recovered by a police officer.”