Bengal civic polls: The vote-counting process begins

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, the counting of votes polled in municipal elections held in West Bengal’s Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol, and Chandannagar began. The Left Front ran the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) ran the other three.

The TMC won 134 of the 144 seats in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections in December. With three seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished second. The Left and the Congress each won two wards.

On February 27, voters in 108 civic bodies around the state will go to the polls.