Mandira Bedi remembers Raj Kaushal on wedding anniversary, share pics

Actress Mandira Bedi is gradually coming to grips with reality and moving on with her life after the untimely demise of her spouse Raj Kaushal. The actress, on the other hand, misses her husband every day. Mandira is mourning her husband a bit more on February 14, when the whole world is enjoying Valentine’s Day, a day of love, since this day also marks their wedding anniversary, and the pair would have finished their 23 years together today.

Sharing a couple of wedding pictures with her late husband Raj Kaushal, Mandira wrote, ‘It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today. #ValentinesDay’.

As soon as the post went viral, fans and industry friends including Mouni Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Mukti Mohan, Vishal Dadlani, Syami Khe, Ayesha Shroff, Arjun Bijlani flocked to the comment area to offer their support for the actress. Actress and friend Vidya Malavade wrote, ‘Much love always darling’, whereas Ronit Roy sent a ‘big hug’.

On her Instagram stories, Mandira also posted a throwback photo with Raj from one of their wedding anniversary celebrations. Mandira stood strong and started work a few months ago after a brief period of her husband’s demise. She was recently spotted at her BFF Mouni Roy’s wedding, and fans were overjoyed to see her happy photographs and videos from the wedding festivities.

Raj Kaushal, Mandira’s late husband and director by profession, passed away due to heart attack on June 30, 2021. His films included ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’, ‘My Brother…Nikhil’ among others.