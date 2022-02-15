‘Cruel entertainments’; KK Shailaja on bomb blast at Kannur wedding

Former Kerala health minister KK Shailaja slammed the acts held as part of wedding functions, calling them “cruel entertainments.” Her remarks come after a young man was killed in a bomb blast outside a wedding house in Thottada, Kannur, on Sunday.

KK Shailaja added that the festivities are being used as a cover for such activities, referring to the above incident in which two groups got into a fight and hurled a bomb.

‘These sort of acts cannot be accepted by a culturally rich society like ours. A group is using our festivities as a perfect cover for their activities. There are many cruel entertainments as part of this group, including making the groom and bride wear garland made of footwears, make the bride walk on oiled chappal, ruining the bedroom, pouring water on the bed etc. This should stop. Society should take action against such people,’ said KK Shailaja.

The former Kerala health minister went on to say that the police should treat these acts as criminal and punish those who are involved.