Japan’s economy reciovers on solid spending, Omicron casts shadow over future

Falling coronavirus cases boosted consumption in the final three months of 2021, but rising raw material costs and a surge in new Omicron variant infections cast doubt on the prognosis.

Increasing tensions in Ukraine, according to Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, pose a new risk to the central bank’s prognosis for a moderate economic rebound.

The world’s third-largest economy grew by an annualised 5.4 percent in October-December after declining by a revised 2.7 percent the previous quarter, according to government statistics released on Tuesday, falling short of a median market projection of a 5.8% growth.

According to some economists, the economy will continue to contract in the current quarter as mounting COVID-19 cases discourage consumers from spending and supply chain disruptions crimp industry output.

“Depending on how the Omicron variation affects service-sector demand, the economy would likely halt or even decrease in January-March,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.