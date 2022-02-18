Country lifts all restrictions for passengers from UAE

Geneva: Switzerland government has decided to lift all entry restrictions imposed on passengers from the UAE. As per the new guidelines, passengers from the UAE need not fill out entry forms, show a vaccine certificate, or provide a PCR test when entering Switzerland.

Those who test positive must still isolate, and masks should still be worn on public transport and in healthcare settings until the end of March. The decision was taken after consultation by the Swiss Federal Council. The rules have been in effect from February 17. The same rules apply for most GCC countries, as well.