Gulf country announces new entry rules

Manama: Bahrain has eased entry rules. The authorities in the gulf country announced that it will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory Covid-19 quarantine upon arrival. The new rule will come into force from Sunday. The Civil Aviation Affairs also said that passengers will also no longer need to take a PCR test at Bahrain International Airport upon their arrival.

The authorities also updated the protocols for contacts of active cases, which will go into effect starting from February 20. Contacts of active cases – including those who do not hold a green pass on the country’s BeAware application – will no longer have to isolate. Tests will only be conducted to those showing Covid-19 related symptoms.