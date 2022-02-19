Country eases entry rules, testing requirements for vaccinated travellers

Singapore: Authorities in Singapore has eased the entry rules and Covid-19 testing requirements for vaccinated travelers. Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that flights will be operated from February 22.

As per the new guidelines, all long-term Pass Holders will no longer have to apply for a vaccinated travel pass (VTP) to travel to Singapore on a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight. But for short-term visitors and work permit holders the vaccinated travel pass (VTP) is needed.

Vaccinated passengers will be exempted from taking an on-arrival Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at Changi Airport. Instead, they will be required to take a supervised self-swab Antigen Rapid Test (ART) at any test centre located across Singapore within 24 hours of arrival.

At present, Singapore Airlines operates 52 flights to Singapore from eight cities in India, which includes daily, quarantine-free VTL services from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.