Antisemitism prompts man to kill his own family : German police say

Authorities in Germany suspect antisemitism had a role in a man outside Berlin killing four members of his family and then himself last year.

On December 7, 2021, the bodies of the man and his wife, both 40, and their children, ages 10, 8, and 4, were discovered with gunshot wounds at their residence in Brandenburg state. Prosecutors stated at the time that a note recovered at the property in Koenigs Wusterhausen showed the man was frightened that a falsified coronavirus vaccination certificate might result in the removal of their children.

In a written response to Left party lawmaker Petra Pau, Germany’s Interior Ministry stated that investigators discovered chat messages indicating the father believed the state’s vaccine campaign was part of a plan “to halve the world population and establish a new world order under Jewish leadership.”

Judith Porath, who heads a group in Brandenburg state that helps victims of far-right violence and published excerpts from the letter on Friday, said the incident demonstrated the extent to which antisemitic conspiracy theories have spread among those opposed to government measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

She urged police to continue their investigation into the man’s radicalization and whether others were aware of his plans.