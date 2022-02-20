Gulf country lifts PCR test, quarantine for passengers

Manama: The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) of Bahrain has updated the entry rules. As per the new guidelines, all passengers arriving at Bahrain International Airport will be exempted from mandatory PCR test and quarantine.

Also Read: Key road in UAE to be closed for maintenance until March

The authorities also updated the protocols for contacts of active cases, which will go into effect starting from February 20. Contacts of active cases – including those who do not hold a green pass on the country’s BeAware application – will no longer have to isolate. Tests will only be conducted to those showing Covid-19 related symptoms.