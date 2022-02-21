62-year-old Kerala woman treks 6,129ft high Agasthyarkoodam peak

This story will surprise individuals who believe that old people cannot go on any exciting treks. This woman overcame prejudices and showed that age is just a number. The 62-year-old Nagaratnamma from Bengaluru, ascended Agasthyarkoodam, the second-highest mountain of Kerala at 1,868 meters (6,129 feet).

The video was posted on Instagram, with the caption stating that the 62-year-old elderly woman traveled to Kerala with her son and friends from Bengaluru. On February 16, she accomplished the task with the support of fellow hikers.

The caption of the video read, ‘This is her first trip outside Karnataka. She said for the last 40 yrs after her marriage she had been busy with family responsibilities. Now since her children have all grown up and settled she can pursue her dreams. Nobody could match her enthusiasm and energy. It was one of the most motivating and enriching experiences for all those who watched her climb’.

Surprised netizens flocked down to the comment section of the post and dropped love, congratulatory wishes and expressed their awe with heart and fire emojis.

Until 2018, women were not permitted to hike to the summit of Agasthyarkoodam, a mountain range near Thiruvananthapuram. Due to safety concerns and objections from the local tribal group, women and children under the age of 14 were barred.

This changed after the Kerala High Court declared that gender-based limitations on individuals who intended to hike to Agasthyarkoodam could not be applied.