Dubai announces retail events calendar 2022

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced the retail events calendar for this year. DFRE has announced the new dates for super sales and other promotional offers. The new dates are in line with the UAE’s new weekend.

DFRE has announced that this year there will 17 events. The announcement follows the conclusion of the 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival on January 30.

Also Read; Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty decline for fourth day in a row

Retail calendar 2022:

Spring/Summer Collection Launches: Throughout Q1 2022

Ramadan in Dubai and Eid in Dubai (Eid Al Fitr): April 2 to May 8

Dubai Food Festival: May 2 to 15

3-Day Super Sale: May (dates to be announced)

Dubai Summer Surprises: July 1 to September 4

Eid in Dubai (Eid Al Adha): July 10 to 17

Back to School: August 8 to September 4

Fall/Winter Collection Launches: Throughout Q4

Dubai Home Festival: September 30 to October 13

Dubai Fitness Challenge: October 29 to November 27

Diwali in Dubai: October 14 to 28

3-Day Super Sale: November (dates to be announced)