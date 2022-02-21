European country lifts all Covid-19 restrictions imposed on passengers from this gulf country

Riyadh: Switzerland has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions imposed on passengers from Saudi Arabia. As per the new guidelines, all passengers from Saudi Arabia will be exempted from submitting an entry form, vaccine certificate, or negative PCR test. The same rules apply for most GCC countries.

Earlier the authorities in the Switzerland had lifted mandatory mask rules. As per new rules, face masks and Covid-19 certificates are not needed when entering shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events.

To protect the resident and tourist population, anyone who tests positive must still isolate. Masks should also still be worn on public transport and in healthcare settings until the end of March.