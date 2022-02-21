Mumbai Airport has formulated new biz plans; get details here:

Mumbai International Airport has recruited a group of banks to organise a sale of US dollar-denominated bonds to refinance existing debt and fund capital investment, according to a bank document released on Monday,

According to a document from one of the banks, Axis Bank, Barclays, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, JPMorgan, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered will hold investor calls in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States beginning Tuesday.

Subject to market conditions, an issue of 7-1/4-year bonds of benchmark size – normally at least 500 million – will follow, according to the document.