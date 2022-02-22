Anis Khan’s family refutes Mamata’s claim that she was in touch with Anis Khan

Mamata Banerjee’s claim that she was in frequent contact with student leader Anis Khan has been refuted by Anis Khan’s family. During a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said that Anis was in contact with the Trinamool Congress and had helped the party. Anis’s family, on the other hand, claims that he was never a member of the TMC.

Muskan Khatun, Anis’ niece, said, ‘My uncle had nothing to do with the TMC. I don’t know why the chief minister made the claim. As far as I know, mama had no contact with the TMC. We can’t even go to meet the chief minister now.’

On February 18, Anis Khan was allegedly thrown off the roof of his building in Amta, Howrah. Anis Khan, a social activist, was also involved in the fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. According to Anis’ father, Salman Khan, ‘Four men came to our house on Friday around 1 am. One of them was in police uniform and had a gun in his hand. They took him to the roof and threw Anis from there.’