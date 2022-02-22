Bulgaria to remove travel restrictions as Covid-19 cases decline

As Corona virus infections decline, Bulgaria plans to remove the compulsory Covid-19 “green certificate” for access to restaurants, shopping malls, and other public venues as of March 20, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday.

Last October, most indoor venues in Bulgaria made the health pass – a digital or paper certificate proving someone has been vaccinated, tested negative, or recently recovered from the virus mandatory.

Its implementation has sparked outrage among bar and restaurant owners, as well as anti-vaccine activists, in the European Union’s least vaccinated member state.

In the last three weeks, the Balkan country of 7 million people has experienced a double-digit decline in new coronavirus cases on a weekly basis. It reported 1,235 new daily infections on Monday, compared to more than 12,000 new cases on Jan. 26.

‘If everything goes according to plan, the health pass will only be used to facilitate travel overseas as of March 20,’ according to the country’s chief health inspector Angel Kunchev.