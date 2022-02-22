PM Modi has expressed his condolences over the blast at the Himachal factory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a two-lakh relief fund for the families of those killed in an explosion at a factory in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to a senior district official, at least seven persons were killed and 12 others were injured when a factory in Una district where firecrackers were being manufactured exploded.

‘The families expressed his condolences to those who died in the sad factory accident in Himachal Pradesh would each receive Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The injured would receive Rs 50,000 ‘On Twitter, the prime minister stated.

PM Modi also expressed his condolences for those who died of the explosion.

On Twitter, he said, ‘I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident.’