Shivamogga murder; Police says probe on to find if accused belong to any organisation

Pratap Reddy, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law & Order in Shivamogga, has announced that interrogation is underway to determine whether the accused are members of any organised crime group. ‘all the accused involved in the murder of Harsha and the subsequent unrest in the city have been identified. Police have made two arrests and one detainment.’ he said on Tuesday, February 22.

Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist of 23 years, was murdered near Shivamogga on Sunday. Protests were held in various locations of Shivamogga on Monday. The protest quickly devolved into a fight, with miscreants brandishing swords and torching vehicles on the road.

‘We tried to ensure that the fallout of the murder does not spread. All the accused have been identified by the police. We are on the verge of closing the case. Officers are interrogating the arrested and detained. We will come to a conclusion and intimate the court.’ ADGP said.