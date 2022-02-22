Speaker Kageri urges protesting K’taka Congress leaders, ‘Don’t drag RSS into this.’

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, expressed his strong opposition to Congress MLAs, who were shouting anti RSS slogans in the house. Speaker Kageri reportedly told Congress members that the Chair will not allow them to bring the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) into political discourse, according to reports.

Congress leaders were protesting against BJP leader and minister KS Eshwarappa for his remark on the ‘saffron flag.’ The Minister of Rural Development had previously stated that the saffron flag could replace the tricolour on Red Fort in the future.

‘RSS is a nationalist organisation involved in organising the Hindu society in order to make the country strong. You should join hands with the RSS in its efforts. Instead, you are shouting anti-RSS slogans inside the Assembly which has no relevance to your political discourse. I will not allow you to use the Assembly to shout anti-RSS slogans.’ Speaker Kageri said.

He also urged Congress members to settle their political disputes without involving the RSS in the discussions.