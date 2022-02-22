NEWS

The famous ‘Newton’s apple tree’ in Cambridge University Botanic Garden falls in storm Eunice

Feb 22, 2022, 07:09 pm IST

 

London: The famous ‘Newton’s apple tree’ in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden has uprooted and fell down after being hit by the powerful winds of Storm Eunice, on Friday.

Garden curator Dr Samuel Brockington said that the tree, which was cloned from the one that led Sir Isaac Newton to discover the laws of gravity, was planted in 1954, and had stood at the Brookside entrance of the botanic garden for 68 years. The botanic garden informed that it had a clone of the tree that would be planted elsewhere in the garden soon.

 

The original tree from which an apple fell, leading Newton to devise his theory of gravity, is at Woolsthorpe Manor in Grantham, Lincolnshire. Even though it was blown over in a gale in the 19th Century, the tree survived and over the years has been propagated by grafting, which involves binding one of the shoots on to another sapling.

 

Dr Brockington pointed out analysis which showed that three trees in Cambridge – including the one at the botanic garden – were a clone of Newton’s original apple tree. He further said that even though it was a ‘sad loss’ that it had fallen in Friday’s storm, they were aware it was ‘on its way out’ due to honey fungus.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 22, 2022, 07:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button