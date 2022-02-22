Yuvraj Singh pens handwritten letter for Virat Kohli, gifts him ‘golden boots’

Former India all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh wrote an emotional tribute to Virat Kohli on social media on Tuesday. The two-time world champion also presented the 33-year-old with a pair of golden boots, symbolising the start of a new chapter in his life after serving as India’s cricket captain for a long time.

Yuvraj praised Kohli’s discipline and commitment to the game, saying that he has inspired the next generation to pick up the bat and dream of one day wearing the blue Indian jersey. Sharing pictures of the boots, handwritten note and a throwback shot of the duo, Yuvraj wrote, ‘Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation’.

The former cricketer also said that he always spent his free time with Kohli ‘pulling people’s legs’, cheating meals’, and ‘jamming to Punjabi tunes’. Yuvraj concluded by writing, ‘Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud! @virat.kohli’.

Yuvraj last played for India in 2017, and both of them were members of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011.