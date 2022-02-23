Breaking News: ‘Special flight brings stranded Indians back from Ukraine’

On Tuesday night, an Air India flight from Ukraine landed at Delhi airport. The flight AI 1946 was mostly filled with students. The Indian embassy in Kyiv had earlier asked students to temporarily leave the country due to rising tensions in the region following President Putin’s announcement that his regime would recognize two eastern Ukrainian regions, leading to escalating tensions with the West.

The Air India ferry flight from Ukraine was scheduled to return Indians to their home countries on Monday. Air India had already announced that three flights would operate from Ukraine to India for Indians, including students, during the state of war in Ukraine.

At least 240 Indians were on board the flight. On February 22, 24 and 26, Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine. The flight landed at Delhi airport carrying mostly medical students. They were received by their parents after an anxious wait in the arrival lounge.

The minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted that students from India and other countries are returning from Ukraine to Delhi. In its statement, India stressed the importance of all sides exercising utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure an amicable solution.