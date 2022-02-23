Country lifts PCR test rule for vaccinated travellers from UAE

Lahore: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Pakistan has decided to lift the mandatory PCR test rule for vaccinated travellers from the UAE. The new decision will come into force from February 24.

As per the new guidelines, all non-vaccinated passengers must submit a negative PCR test taken not more than 72 hours before the departure. Passengers aged below 12 are exempted from this. Pakistan had made it mandatory for all inbound passengers to be fully vaccinated from January 6, 2022.

On Tuesday, the UAE also dropped rapid PCR test requirements taken six hours before the departure for passengers travelling from Pakistan. However, passengers travelling from Pakistan to UAE will have to carry a negative PCR taken not more than 48 hours before the flight.