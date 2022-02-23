Country to reopen for international flights from 20 countries

Hanoi: Vietnam has decided to reopen for passengers flights from 20 countries. Vietnam has resumed flights to and from included those to Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States. . 8 destinations to which air routes haven’t been resumed consist of Brunei, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Finland, Italy, and Switzerland.

Also Read: Airport in UAE announces free parking

At present, there are 370 international flights from or to Vietnam per week each way. It was 4,185 in 2019. Six local carriers, namely Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines, and Vasco, are operating 56 domestic air routes with 2,570 flights per week each way, down two routes and 217 flights from the pre-pandemic schedule in 2019.