Indian Air Force on standby for evacuations over Russia-Ukraine war

A senior Indian official said on Thursday that the Indian Air Force is ready to evacuate stranded Indians from war-hit Ukraine. On Thursday, Russian forces entered Ukraine. Russia has already destroyed Ukraine’s air defences with strategic explosions at airports and runways around the nation.

The Indian Air Force, on the other hand, has stated that it is prepared to deploy planes on rescue missions if necessary. ‘Will undertake any task which is assigned by the Government of India, if airspace opens,’ a senior official said.

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that it’s working on strategies to bring back 18,000 Indians from the war hit Ukraine.