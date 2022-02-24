Jyotiraditya Scindia says flights to Ukraine will resume as the situation improves.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine becomes more dangerous, India has stated that it will resume flight services to the war-hit country once Ukraine opens its airspace. ‘Flights were flown to Ukraine earlier. Today, flights were also flown to Ukraine, but after 3 hours, when things started escalating, those flights came back. Whenever air-space opens, we’ll fly flights again,’ said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

Meanwhile, despite the country’s war-like situation, the Centre promised on Thursday that it is taking all necessary steps to bring back nearly 18,000 Indians, including students from Ukraine. ‘As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central govt will ensure the safety of all Indians,’ stated V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs.

The Indian embassy had issued an advisory earlier in the day urging its citizens to keep calm and stay put wherever they were in Ukraine because the situation is unpredictable.