Measures being taken to bring back students from Ukraine; Karnataka CM

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has stated that appropriate measures are being taken to bring Karnataka students who are trapped in Ukraine.

Ukraine is under attack after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation to ‘demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine’. In a statement to the press, Bommai said, ‘Many Indian students are stranded in Ukraine as the war broke out when the students were heading to the airport. About 100 students are stranded in two buses. More than 10 of them are from Karnataka.’

‘We are gathering complete information about them. We are in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine,’ he added. Bommai further stated that steps are being taken to ensure the students’ safe return whenever flight service is resumed.