Money laundering case; Probe Agency Summons Kaptan Malik

Feb 24, 2022, 07:53 pm IST

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik’s brother, Kaptan Malik, has been summoned by ED in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, according to sources. He’s been asked to appear in court for questioning.

 

A Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday ordered Nawab Malik to be detained by the Enforcement Directorate till March 3 In connection with alleged links to Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.

 

It’s pertinent noting that the MVA government has rejected Nawab Malik’s resignation demand. The BJP, on the other hand, is demanding for Mr Malik’s resignation.

