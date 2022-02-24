Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Indian Embassy issues new advisory

Kyiv: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory for all Indians in the country. The Indian mission urged all Indian nationals to take the help of Google maps which has a list of nearby bomb shelters.

‘We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, Google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros. While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times,’ it said.

Earlier the Union Ministry of External Affairs ( MEA) has opened control room to observe the situation in the Russia – Ukraine tension. It also launched emergency numbers for assistance. The Union government urged all Indians in Ukraine travelling to Kyiv to ‘return to their respective cities.’

Embassy of India in Ukraine in its third advisory asks Indian nationals to head to bomb shelters if they are at places where air sirens/bomb warnings can be heard

Emergency Numbers:

Phone: 1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

Fax: +91-11-23088124

Email: [email protected]