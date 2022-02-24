Shashi Tharoor says India’s silence on Ukraine crisis is ‘a pity.’

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP, has accused the government of remaining silent on the issue in the aftermath of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, calling it ‘a pity.’ Mr Tharoor, speaking to the news agency ANI, said, ‘Russia is a friend and there could be some legitimate security concerns but for India to go suddenly silent on it will be seen as a disappointment by Ukraine and its friends. It’s a pity that India has gone silent.’

He went on to say that India has consistently upheld these principles, including the inviolability of sovereign borders and the inadmissibility of change through force and violence, and that countries are not supposed to invade other countries in order to achieve their objectives.

That is why diplomacy was invented, as well as the need of establishing the principle that no country has the right to carry out regime change in another, he said.