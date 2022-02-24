These are amazing health benefits of sex

Sex has many benefits. Sex not only feels good, it can also be good for you.

Here are some benefits of sex:

Improves cardiac health: A good sex life is good for your heart. As per a study conducted by New England Research Institute, men who had sex at least twice a week were half as likely to die of heart disease as men who had sex rarely.

Reduces chance of Prostate cancer: As per a study, men who ejaculated frequently (at least 21 times a month) were less likely to get prostate cancer.

Improves sleep: Sex improves sleep. At the time of orgasm, a hormone named ‘prolactin’ is released. This helps to get good sound sleep.

Improves memory: Sexual acts improves the functioning of brain. It thus improves memory power.

It is a good exercise: Sex is a really great form of exercises uses about five calories per minute. It bumps up your heart rate and uses various muscles.

Reduces stress: Sex reduces stress. Sexual arousal releases a brain chemical that revs up your brain s pleasure and reward system.