Ukraine closes airspace to passenger flights

Kyiv: Ukraine has closed its airspace to passenger flights. The Ukraine State Air Traffic Services Enterprise cited security reasons for this. The decision was taken as Russia launched military operations in Ukraine. The authority also declared some airspace in the east of the country to be ‘danger areas’ because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace.

A commercial flight tracking website updated that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Earlier, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said that airspace in Russia and Belarus within 100 nautical miles of their borders with Ukraine could also pose safety risks. Russia had suspended domestic flights to and from several airports near its border with Ukraine, including Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar and Stavropol, until March 2.