India-UAE Travel: Airline issues new travel guidelines

Dubai: UAE resident visa holders travelling to Dubai from India are exempted from getting pre-travel approvals from GDRFA/ICA. Air India Express announced this. ‘Please be informed that the UAE residents no longer require GDRFA/ICA approval for travel to Dubai airports’, said the airline in a statement.

Rapid PCR test requirement has been withdrawn but passengers do need a negative test result taken within 48-hours before departure. They must also undergo a Undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai and self-quarantine until a negative result is received.

The new guidelines are applicable on operations carried out by both Air India and Air India Express.