Russian troops moving closer to the Ukrainian capital

On Friday, as Russian troops pressed their attack, fierce fighting erupted in the east off kraine.

Sumy, a city on the Russian border that is on a route leading to Kyiv from the east, was invaded by Russian troops. Dmytro Zhivitsky, the regional governor, said that Ukrainian soldiers fought Russian troops in the city overnight, but Russian convoys continued to push west toward Kiev.

“Sumy military trucks are on their way to Kyiv,” Zhivitsky stated. “A lot of equipment has passed through and is on its way west.”

Another northeastern city, Konotop, was also under attack, according to Zhivitsky. He urged locals to confront the Russian forces.