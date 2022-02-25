Ukraine tweets Hitler-Putin cartoon amid Russian invasion

Many people use political cartoons to mock political subjects or events. Even while the situation in Kyiv remains serious due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine took to Twitter with a political metaphor while delivering a message to the world, particularly Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After Russian soldiers started a wide-ranging offensive on Kyiv, Ukraine tweeted a depiction of Adolf Hitler alongside President Vladimir Putin on its official Twitter account. The picture depicted Hitler smiling down on Putin, implying that the two leaders are friendly. In another tweet, Ukraine added, ‘This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now’.

Reacting to this, one Twitter user wrote: ‘Communication is key during a conflict. We are in 2022’.

On Thursday, Russia started a broad attack on Ukraine, striking cities and bases with airstrikes and artillery as citizens poured into trains and automobiles to flee. In launching a significant military campaign, Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored international outrage and fresh sanctions by threatening any foreign government attempting to intervene with ‘consequences you have never seen’.

Ukraine’s government stated that Russian tanks and troops crossed the border in a full-scale conflict that may rewrite the global order and has already sent shockwaves throughout the world.