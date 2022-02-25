Ukraine’s nuclear agency announces increasing Chernobyl radiation levels

On Friday, Ukraine’s nuclear regulator announced that radiation levels at the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power facility had increased. Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian defence official warned that Russian soldiers will reach areas just outside the capital Kyiv later on Friday, after the city and other locations were hit by Russian missiles in the early hours of the morning, according to sources.

In the meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated that Russian forces are targeting civilian areas and has asked Russians to protest the war. He had previously stated that Russia resumed missile attacks at 4 a.m. on Friday, but that its soldiers had been halted from moving in most directions.

Zelenskiy said the Russian strikes were intended at both military and civilian targets in a televised statement. After unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and pouring in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that might rewrite the global post-Cold War security system, Russia pushed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of Kiev on Friday.

Explosions erupted in Kyiv before daybreak, prompting Western leaders to convene an emergency summit and Ukraine’s president to appeal for international assistance.