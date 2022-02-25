‘We’re all here defending our independence, our country’: Ukraine President releases self shot video

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a self-shot video from central Kyiv on Friday vowing alongside key aides to stay and defend the capital against the Russian invasion. Clad in an olive green military-style clothing and standing with his prime minister, chief of staff and other senior aides, Zelensky was apparently responding to pressure from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

‘We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way’, Zelensky said standing outside the Presidency building.

Read more: ‘Take power in your own hands’: Putin calls on Ukraine army to overthrow Govt

Russian troops clashed briefly with Ukrainian forces for the first time within Kyiv itself on Friday. Larger forces are bearing down on the capital and the city was braced for a possible night of air strikes. Meanwhile, in a televised address from Moscow, Putin branded Zelensky’s government ‘terrorists’ and ‘a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis’. Putin called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the government and urged them to ‘take power in your own hands’.