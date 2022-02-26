Paris: Eiffel Tower shines at the National colors of Ukraine

The Eiffel Tower was lighted up in the national blue and yellow colours of Ukraine on Friday, at the request of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion, according to Hidalgo.

As Russian missiles pounded Kyiv, families sought refuge in shelters, and officials warned residents to prepare petrol bombs to protect their capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed the Ukrainian military to seize power and negotiate a cease-fire.

In an attempt to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken with both US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.